President Donald Trump is announcing that American Danny Burch has been freed after 18 months of captivity in Yemen.
Trump is thanking the United Arab Emirates for its role in reuniting Burch with his family.
The president says: "Danny's recovery reflects the best of what the United States and its partners can accomplish."
Trump says that freeing Americans held overseas "is a priority of my administration" adding that 20 American captives have been released since his victory in the 2016 presidential election.
The White House did not provide additional details on Burch's case, citing privacy concerns.
Yemen has been riven by a deadly civil war since 2015.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Judge rules US military draft only for men unconstitutional
A court ruling in Texas declaring the U.S. military draft system unconstitutional because it applies only to men has left observers waiting to see what the government does next.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates the lethality of fentanyl
President Donald Trump made the astonishing claim Monday that a small spoonful of fentanyl can kill everyone in a U.S. state. That's not close to true.
National
US stocks move higher after Trump postpones tariff increase
Stocks were on track to notch modest gains in late-afternoon trading Monday after President Donald Trump agreed to hold off on raising tariffs on Chinese…
National
Supreme Court: Judges can't rule from beyond the grave
Federal judges can't rule from beyond the grave, the Supreme Court said Monday.
National
Former North Carolina Rep. Frank Ballance dies at 77
Services are this week for North Carolina Democratic politician Frank Ballance, who served briefly in Congress and later went to federal prison for activities related to a charitable organization.