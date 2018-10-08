– Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, has agreed to allow inspectors into a key nuclear testing site that the North has claimed it blew up, a down payment on the country’s commitment to denuclearize the country.

Pompeo, whose planned trip to the North in August was canceled by President Donald Trump because of a lack of progress, described his few hours in Pyongyang as a “good trip.”

The two men discussed “the upcoming second summit” between Trump and Kim, refining options for the time and place of the next meeting between the two leaders, said Heather Nauert, a State Department spokeswoman. But no date or place was announced.

The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who was briefed by Pompeo, said that the United States and the North had agreed to hold a new summit between their leaders as early as possible.

But U.S. officials appear hesitant to give Kim the kind of power-enhancing legitimacy that he extracted from his meeting with Trump in Singapore in June without first seeing significant steps by the North to account for, and ultimately dismantle and ship out of the country its nuclear weapons and materials and its long-range missiles.

Pompeo has been cautious and careful in describing his encounters with Kim, in sharp contrast to Trump’s enthusiasm, which reached a peak two weeks ago when he announced to a rally that he and the dictator “fell in love.”

On Sunday, Pompeo said nothing about making significant breakthroughs, except for the North’s agreement to allow inspectors into Punggye Ri, a network of underground tunnels where the North has conducted all of its nuclear tests, including one last November that it claimed was a successful test of a hydrogen bomb.

Missing from Pompeo’s account of his two-hour meeting with Kim, which was followed by a 90-minute lunch, was any mention of the first step toward denuclearization: an inventory from the North of all its nuclear weapons, its production and storage sites, its missiles and missile launchers.

The United States has said that list would form the basis of determining whether the North was being truthful — Washington has compiled its own list, based on intelligence sources — and to set a schedule for dismantlement.

The North has dismissed that call as an effort by the U.S. to collect a list of potential targets should it seek to attack Pyongyang’s nuclear facilities. It has demanded starting with a peace declaration, formally ending the Korean War. That proposal has been embraced by South Korea, but not by the Trump administration — even though Trump is said to have told Kim in Singapore that he would move forward with the idea.

The inspections of the nuclear site could be significant, if they go ahead. North Korea blew up the tunnels at Punggye Ri in late May, inviting cameras to witness the explosion. But the pictures did not make clear whether the destruction was limited to the tunnel entrances, which could be cleared later, or included the tunnels themselves, where the nuclear tests occur.

The statement from the State Department did not say who would conduct the inspections. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, takes inventory of nuclear fuel and fuel-producing equipment but does not usually deal with nuclear weapons or test sites.

The United States would want to send its own nuclear weapons experts, but the North knows that they could take samples from inside the chamber that could reveal critical details of the North’s program, including whether the tests were of uranium or plutonium bombs, and whether the North was telling the truth when it claimed to have detonated a far-more-powerful hydrogen bomb.