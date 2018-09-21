WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says several close allies of the United States have called to raise concerns about his decision to declassified a trove of documents related to the early days of the FBI's Russia investigation,
Asked for a status update during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity in Las Vegas, Trump said: "Well, we're moving along."
But he said his administration was "also dealing with foreign countries that do have a problem" and received calls Thursday from two "very good allies." He said: "We do have to respect their wishes. But it'll come out."
Trump on Monday ordered declassification of a host of documents, including text messages of several FBI and Justice Department officials and a portion of a secret surveillance warrant application.
A review is currently underway.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.