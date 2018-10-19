AUSTIN, Texas — President Donald Trump is again attacking Texas Democratic Senate hopeful Beto O'Rourke ahead of his Houston rally supporting incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.
The president tweeted Friday, "Beto O'Rourke is a total lightweight compared to Ted Cruz, and he comes nowhere near representing the values and desires" of Texans. Trump added: "He will never be allowed to turn Texas into Venezuela!"
That came two days removed from the president tweeting that O'Rourke was a "flake" after the Democrat used a debate to borrow a Trump nickname for Cruz while both were bitter rivals during the 2016 Republican presidential primary, "Lyin' Ted."
Polls have O'Rourke staying within 10 points of Cruz in deep-red Texas.
Trump's Monday evening event with Cruz in Houston is designed to keep O'Rourke from pulling the upset.
