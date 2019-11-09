– The Trump administration on Friday proposed increasing a range of fees assessed on those pursuing legal immigration and citizenship, as well as for the first time charging those fleeing persecution for seeking protection in the United States.

The rule, which will be published Thursday and will have a monthlong comment period, would increase citizenship fees more than 60%, to $1,170 from $725, for most applicants. For some, the increase would reach 83%. The government would also begin charging asylum-seekers $50 for applications and $490 for work permits, a move that would make the United States one of four countries to charge people for asylum.

It would also increase renewal fees for hundreds of thousands of participants of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. That group, known as "Dreamers," would need to pay $765, rather than $495, for a renewal request. The fee increase comes days before the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the validity of President Donald Trump's justification to terminate DACA.

"Once again, this administration is attempting to use every tool at its disposal to restrict legal immigration and even U.S. citizenship," said Doug Rand, a founder of Boundless Immigration, a technology company in Seattle that helps immigrants obtain green cards and citizenship. "It's an unprecedented weaponization of government fees."

Kenneth Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said in a statement that the proposed changes would alleviate an "overextended system," allowing his agency to address an annual deficit of nearly $1.3 billion a year. Former agency officials and immigration lawyers, however, said the decision to charge asylum-seekers erased a long-held principle of not placing a financial burden on some of the world's most vulnerable people seeking protection.

"There was a recognition that the likelihood of their ability to pay is really in question," said Barbara Strack, a former chief of the agency's refugee affairs division under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. "The only way to understand this is as a part of the administration's campaign of hostility against the asylum program."

Cuccinelli has often said that the agency is strapped for resources as it works to tackle a backlog of more than 1 million cases in immigration court.

According to the proposal, the additional revenue would help replenish the agency's budget after Trump transferred more than $207 million of its funding to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency responsible for deportations and the long-term detention of migrants.

Officials with the Department of Homeland Security said in the proposal that the transfer would support investigating "immigration fraud." ICE agents were deployed to the southwestern border this year to conduct DNA tests on migrants to weed out what administration officials called "fraudulent families" — children traveling with adults who are not their parents.

Along with the various fee increases, the proposal would also eliminate fee waivers that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services grants to those experiencing certain financial hardships.

If any of the new fees or fee increases go into effect, they will almost certainly prompt legal challenges.