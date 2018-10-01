The Trump administration has completed a detailed legal proposal to dramatically weaken a major environmental regulation covering mercury, a toxic chemical emitted from coal-burning power plants, according to a person who has seen the document but is not authorized to speak publicly about it.

The proposal would not eliminate the mercury regulation entirely, but it is designed to put in place the legal justification for the Trump administration to weaken it and several other pollution rules while setting the stage for a possible full repeal of the rule.

Andrew Wheeler, a former coal lobbyist who is now the acting administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, is expected in the coming days to send the proposal to the White House.

The move is the latest, and one of the most significant, in the Trump administration's steady march of rollbacks of Obama-era health and environmental regulations on polluting industries, particularly coal. The weakening of the mercury rule — which the EPA considers the most expensive clean air regulation in terms of annual cost to industry — would represent a major win for the coal industry. Mercury is known to damage the nervous systems of children and fetuses.

The rollback would also represent a victory for Wheeler's former boss, Robert Murray, chief executive of the Murray Energy Corp., one of the nation's largest coal companies. Murray, who was a major donor to President Donald Trump's inauguration fund, personally requested the rollback of the mercury rule soon after Trump took office in a written "wish list" he handed to Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

An EPA spokesman did not answer a request for comment.

The proposal also highlights a key environmental opinion of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, the embattled Supreme Court nominee.

The coal industry initially sued to roll back the mercury regulation, and in 2014 its case lost in the District of Columbia U.S. Court of Appeals. Kavanaugh, however, wrote the dissenting opinion in that case, highlighting questions about the rule's cost to industry.

Should the legal battle over the proposed regulatory rollback go before the Supreme Court, some observers expect that Kavanaugh, if elevated to the high court, would side with the coal industry.

Specifically, the new Trump administration proposal would repeal a 2011 finding made by the EPA that when the federal government regulates toxic pollution such as mercury from coal-fired power plants, it must also, when considering the cost to industry of that rule, take into account the additional health benefits of reducing other pollutants as a side effect of implementing the regulation. Under the mercury program, the economic benefits of those health effects, known as "co-benefits," helped to provide a legal and economic justification for the cost to industry of the regulation.

Side benefits

For example, as the nation's power plants have complied with the rule by installing technology to reduce mercury emissions, they also created the side benefit of reducing pollution of soot and nitrogen oxide, pollutants linked to asthma and lung disease.

The Obama administration said that it would cost the electric utility industry an estimated $9.6 billion a year to install that mercury control technology, making it the most expensive clean air regulation ever put forth by the federal government. It found that reducing mercury also brings up to $6 billion annually in health benefits — a high number, but not as high as the cost to industry. However, it further justified the regulation by citing an additional $80 billion in health benefits from the additional reduction in soot and nitrogen oxide that occur as a side effect of controlling mercury.

The new proposal would direct the EPA to no longer take into account those "co-benefits" when considering its economic impact.

Should the proposal become final, it would mean that the mercury rule would, on paper, incur far greater economic cost than it would provide quantifiable health benefits. The Trump administration would then be legally justified in weakening the rule.

And that change could also give companies like Murray Energy a legal justification to sue for its deletion entirely, while giving the EPA the legal basis to craft weaker pollution regulations that no longer take into account the co-benefits.

"This is a sweeping attack on considering the benefits of cutting hazardous pollution from coal plants," said John Walke, a legal expert on the Clean Air Act with the Natural Resources Defense Council, an advocacy group that expects to take a lead role in fighting to uphold the mercury standard. "This is the first legal step toward eliminating the standard entirely."

A spokesman for Murray Energy cheered the expected move. "EPA's proposal to revisit the outsized role that so-called 'co-benefits' play in the cost-benefit analyses used to justify costly regulations targeting pollutants such as mercury is appropriate and long overdue," wrote spokesman Cody Nett in an e-mail.