If you were to take the test to become a U.S. citizen tomorrow, you might be asked to name one of five U.S. territories, or two of the rights contained in the Declaration of Independence, or to provide the correct number of amendments to the Constitution.

The naturalization test is a crucial part of an immigrant's journey to becoming an American. And, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), it is meant not just as a measure of U.S. civics knowledge, but also as a reason to study and absorb the principles, values and functions of the U.S. government, including the rights and responsibilities that come with citizenship.

The Trump administration is planning to update the test, with a new version slated to debut before the end of President Donald Trump's first term, officials said Friday. A pilot test should be available this fall.

Immigration officials are offering few details about the changes to the test, which was last revised in 2008. Officers who administer the exam now choose as many as 10 questions to ask each applicant from a list of 100 in three categories: American Government, American History and Integrated Civics (geography, symbols and holidays). The questions are not intended to trip up applicants; they are published and available for all.

With the executive branch able to control the test, and with Trump making it clear that he wants to dramatically change the nation's immigration policies and laws, how the White House approaches new questions or the test's format could become an object of scrutiny.

"Isn't everybody always paranoid that this is used for ulterior purposes?" USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli, an immigration hard-liner and former Virginia attorney general who Trump appointed last month, said in an interview Thursday. "Of course they're going to be sorely disappointed when it just looks like another version of a civics exam. I mean that's pretty much how it's going to look."

In this photo taken March 16, 2012, Martha Estrella and other immigrants attend an American history and civic classes in Chelsea, Mass., in preparation for a naturalization test. Hundreds of volunteers are helping qualified immigrants become U.S. citizens in time to register to vote in the November presidential elections. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi) ORG XMIT: BX202

In the first 2 ½ years of his presidency, Trump has slashed the number of refugees admitted to the U.S.; banned thousands of would-be immigrants based on their nationality in a handful of majority-Muslim countries; made it more difficult to qualify for asylum; and proposed a visa system overhaul to prioritize immigrants with advanced degrees, English-language skills and deep pockets.

In a series of tweets this week, Trump also sought to draw a line between the kinds of rights enjoyed by existing U.S. citizens, distinguishing between four minority Democratic congresswomen, who, he claimed, "originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe" and "the people of the United States." Many critics have said the president was suggesting that the former had little or no right to criticize the latter. Readers of Trump's tweets have also pointed out that only one of the four Congresswomen he was tweeting about is foreign-born, and that, like all members of Congress, they are U.S. citizens.

USCIS officials described the forthcoming test revision as a benign act; a rewording or reshuffling or reconsideration of some questions in alignment with adult education standards and best practices, which, they said, mandate regular updates to standardized tests.

"I just think we need to freshen the material," Cuccinelli said.

Hundreds of thousands of people become naturalized U.S. citizens every year. Last year, USCIS naturalized more than 750,000 people, a five-year high. Immigration attorneys have said there is an increasingly long application processing time, and there is a record backlog that has grown dramatically since 2016. A foreign national has to be a legal permanent resident of the U.S. for at least five years before applying for citizenship.

Some people have contacted the citizenship office with their own suggestions, requesting more questions about inventors or scientists; a question about the national parks; and maybe something about Mount Rushmore.

"Nobody has suggested anything specific to me," Cuccinelli said. The president, he said, has not weighed in.