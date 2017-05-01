– President Donald Trump cut short an interview with the host of “Face the Nation” on CBS after being asked about his unsubstantiated claim that President Barack Obama wiretapped his campaign, saying he was entitled to his own “opinions.”

Trump, speaking during a prerecorded interview in the Oval Office with John Dickerson that was broadcast Monday on “CBS This Morning,” grew agitated as the host pressed him on a number of issues, and he reached his breaking point when Dickerson asked about his bombshell Twitter post from early March describing Obama as a “sick” man.

“You don’t have to ask me,” the president said, cutting off Dickerson in midsentence.

“Why not?” the host asked.

“Because I can have my opinions and you can have your own opinions,” Trump shot back.

With that, Trump terminated what had been an otherwise genial interview.

“OK, it’s enough,” the president said.