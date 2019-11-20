– Justin Trudeau is set to begin his second term as Canada's prime minister, presenting his new Cabinet in Ottawa on Wednesday. Thousands of miles away, in the western Canadian province of Alberta, John Scott, a rancher, has a few words of advice for him.

"Trudeau hates us but he's going to have to learn that he's going to have to deal with us," Scott said, bouncing around his land in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in an SUV.

Trudeau's Liberal Party won enough seats in the Canadian Parliament to hang onto power with the support of other left-of-center parties. But it did not win the popular vote. The vast prairie provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan voted overwhelmingly for its main opponent, the Conservative Party.

Trudeau now finds himself without any Liberals from the two oil-producing provinces to appoint to his new Cabinet. It's a reflection of the strong distaste that this part of Canada has for the prime minister and his party — and the challenges that will present as he tries to unify a country increasingly fractured by region.

The bad feelings are mostly animated by a perception that Trudeau is undermining the oil and gas industry, the economic lifeblood of the west. There is also a sense that he is unwilling to help the provinces as they are going through a period of economic pain.

"For most Albertans, much of this revolves around a basic hostility on the part of the Trudeau government to our energy sector," said Jason Kenney, a former federal Conservative Cabinet minister who became Alberta's premier earlier this year.

Trudeau

Kenney has become the most prominent political critic of Trudeau since the election. He relentlessly attacks the prime minister in interviews, and has spent 30 million Canadian dollars, or about $22.7 million, on a push to respond to critics of Alberta's oil industry and the oil sands, which many environmental groups argue is an exceptionally polluting energy source.

While Trudeau rejects Kenney's position that his policies are undermining Alberta's oil and gas industry, the sector is unquestionably at the heart of anti-Trudeau sentiment in the west.

More than a year before Trudeau first took office in November 2015, global oil prices collapsed. The price most commonly paid for Alberta oil has been stuck at half or less of its most recent peak of $86.56, back in July 2014.

The province has gone from begging for workers to take high-paying jobs, particularly in the oil sands, to an unemployment rate higher than the national average. Its budget has been hit by falling tax revenue as well as decreased royalty payments from oil and gas companies.

But Trudeau has taken some extraordinary steps to help mitigate these problems.

Last year, he spent 4.5 billion Canadian dollars to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline, which links landlocked oil sands with a port farther west near Vancouver, British Columbia. He is now spending billions more to increase its capacity, a plan opposed by British Columbia's government.

The project has been bogged down by legal challenges, particularly ones from Indigenous groups in British Columbia. That has led many Albertans, including Scott, the rancher, to speculate about the prime minister's motives.

"Trudeau bought the pipeline so he can stall everything — that's my own personal opinion," said Scott, whose ranch with its breathtaking views of the Rockies doubles as a location for feature-film making.

"And that's what's killing us right now," he said. "We've got a great product but where are we going to sell it if we can't get it out of here?"

There is also a sense within Alberta that the rest of the country is unwilling to help out the province during its current troubles.

Eleanore Catenaro, Trudeau's press secretary, said the government was "determined to see the Trans Mountain Expansion project completed," noting that despite the court challenges, work has already begun. She also pointed out that the government was supporting four pipeline projects other than Trans Mountain involving Alberta and Saskatchewan.