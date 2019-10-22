Canada is often viewed as a model of harmony. Monday’s election suggests a more divided country.

On much of the East Coast, the Conservative Party struggled. In the western prairies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party were shut out. A Quebec party that advocates independence from ­Canada surged.

The results of the national election echo divisions in other countries worldwide where regionalism is intensifying and the urban-rural divide is growing. Britain has Brexit. The United States has Trump Country. And, after Canada’s election, separatists in the western prairie provinces are calling again for #Wexit.

“Regionalism is one of the defining characteristics of the country and we saw that come out last night,” said Andrew McDougall, a political scientist at the University of Toronto. “Political leaders can try to bridge that but very often there’s nothing they can do about it.”

Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute, a nonprofit polling firm, said that the results showed that both Trudeau’s Liberal Party and the Conservatives, which both once drew supporters from across the country, could no longer do so.

The Conservatives and their leader Andrew Scheer, a career politician who is anti-abortion and has made disparaging comments about same-sex marriage, were disproportionately backed by voters in the western prairie provinces. Trudeau’s Liberals were returned largely by voters from eastern provinces.

Still, even though the election underscored Canada’s polarizations, Trudeau eked out a second term and a victory for his liberal agenda on such issues as climate change, and women’s and minority rights.

His slim win, with the Conservatives taking slightly more of the popular vote, was a vindication after a bruising campaign. He was relentlessly attacked over accusations that he had bullied his former justice minister, an indigenous woman, and his image was tainted by the publication of old photos of him dressing up as racist caricatures.

But the loss of the majority he won in 2015, shows that he personally, and not just his liberal platform, is divisive, with much of his support emanating from urban areas. With no majority, he will have to govern with the support of smaller parties.

Many educated eastern urban inhabitants have delighted in Trudeau’s public persona of feel-good progressivism and his talent for projecting a positive image of Canada on the global stage. But he is a hated figure among many western conservatives who view him as sanctimonious and trying to impose public morality.

Few issues demonstrated the regional rift more starkly than that of climate change.

Trudeau, intent on burnishing his environmental credentials, introduced a national carbon tax in his first term. In a bid to also satisfy voters in oil-rich Alberta, though, he spent billions of dollars of government money to expand an oil pipeline from Alberta to the Pacific.

But in the end, that did him little good politically. His party was wiped out in Alberta and Saskatchewan, where the conservatives’ anti-carbon tax platform resonated and he lost support in British Columbia where the pipeline expansion met fierce opposition.

Andrea Perrella, a professor of political science at Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, said Canada’s regional divisions were mostly based on practical concerns rather than ideology.

“It’s not that people move to Fort McMurray because they like the oil and gas industry and they believe that climate change is a hoax, you move there for work,” he said of the Alberta town in the heart of the oil sands. “If you took the oil and gas industry and plunked it down in downtown Montreal, people there would ­support it.”

The regionalism was especially prominent in Quebec, a majority French-speaking province where the Bloc Québécois, an expressly regional party that supports Quebec’s sovereignty, won a remarkable 32 seats.