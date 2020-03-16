TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trudeau announced the move outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus.
Trudeau also said he will restrict flights to Canada to airports in four major cities.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Paratrooper exercise is all about preparation - and the jump
Under a covered pavilion near a steaming runway at Colombia's Tolemaida Air Base, dozens of American paratroopers lie sweating on a concrete slab. Green and brown camouflage face paint drips from their brows.
World
Trudeau closes Canada border to non-citizens.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will close the country's border to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.
World
Lockdowns, stocks down as virus fight shifts away from China
The global battle to contain the new coronavirus breached a new level of urgency Monday, as governments locked down borders, millions of workers, students and worshipers were ordered to stay home, and pleas went out to funnel masks and ventilators to places struggling with soaring caseloads.
World
EU proposes travel ban, fast-track lanes to beat back virus
The European Union moved Monday to suppress the spread of the coronavirus by restricting foreign travelers while also proposing fast-track traffic lanes to make sure vital medical equipment reaches EU citizens.
World
Zimbabwe official says coronavirus punishes US for sanctions
Zimbabwe's defense minister has described the coronavirus as God's way of punishing the United States and other western countries for imposing sanctions on Zimbabwe, prompting the president to issue a statement Monday restating his government's commitment to fighting COVID-19.