A semitrailer truck driver died Thursday night when his rig left a central Minnesota freeway and crashed in the center median.
The driver, a 61-year-old man from Albia, Iowa, was headed east on Interstate 94 near milepost 135 in Melrose, Minn., when his truck went off the road about 8:35 p.m., the State Patrol said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was the lone occupant of the truck, and he not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol said.
