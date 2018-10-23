QUETTA, Pakistan — Pakistani police say a truck and a van carrying smuggled gasoline collided in southwestern Baluchistan province and the ignited fuel killed six people.

Officer Abdullah Rind says three others suffered serious burns in the collision on an intercity highway on Tuesday. The van was travelling from the provincial capital of Quetta to the city of Sukkur in Sindh province. Rind says four people died at the scene and two others died shortly afterward at a hospital.

He says the blaze spread to a nearby police security post and parking lot. Two policemen who tried to put the fire out also suffered burns.

Rind says an investigation is underway.

Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province lies on a key smuggling route and borders Iran, from where smuggling contraband fuel is common.