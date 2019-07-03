UNION CITY, N.J. — New Jersey-bound vehicles are being held at the Lincoln Tunnel as crews work to clear an overturned garbage truck.

The truck crashed Wednesday afternoon on a New Jersey roadway that leads to the tunnel, suspending bus service and halting rush hour traffic out of New York City on the eve of the Fourth of July.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office says they are assessing the exact number of injuries and one person is in critical condition.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says bus service from the Port Authority has been suspended, and riders should use PATH, New Jersey Transit and ferry options.

Drivers should use the Holland Tunnel as an alternate route.

TV news footage shows the orange truck upside down along an embankment.