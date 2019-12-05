DULUTH, Minn. — A commercial truck driver has died in a collision with a freight train in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said Adam Newton, 40, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, died Wednesday at the scene of the crash in McDavitt Township, northwest of Duluth.

Deputies and first responders found Newton lying in a ditch near an intersection. Emergency crews tried to revive Newton, but he was dead at the scene.

Authorities said he collided with a northbound Canadian National train. Newton was driving for Norland Environmental Services, a garbage hauler.

The crash is under investigation.