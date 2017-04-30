Citing local opposition, a state agency has backed away from its practice of stocking rainbow trout in a Washington County lake.

In a letter to the County Board, a fisheries manager at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that because of concerns raised locally and “our desire to use the best science available to guide our management decisions,” the agency would suspend stocking of rainbow trout in Square Lake this spring.

“I certainly think this is good news,” said Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron, who expressed concern about impairments documented in recent studies. “Is there a possibility that we would put Square Lake at bigger risk? I would say yes.”

Water clarity in the lake has diminished in recent years because trout were preying on zooplankton, microscopic organisms that discourage algae growth. Local governments, lake homeowners and the Carnelian Marine Watershed District have opposed further stocking because of scientific proof that trout were hurting the lake.

DNR regional fisheries manager Brad Parsons wrote the board that the agency valued its “local partners” and that discussions would continue in hopes of reaching an eventual “stocking strategy” agreement.

Square Lake is a popular fishing lake that also attracts boaters, paddlers, scuba divers and swimmers. The lake is a designated “special recreation feature” in the metro because of its pristine quality. But scientists have confirmed a steady deterioration since trout were introduced in 1980.

Opponents of the stocking say trout upset the biology of the lake because they feed on the zooplankton, known as daphnia. A diminishing presence of daphnia allows algae — the phosporous-induced bane of many Minnesota lakes and rivers — to flourish, clouding the water and impairing Square Lake’s recreational worth.

“All people through the county value this lake as really a unique gem,” said Commissioner Stan Karwoski of Oakdale, who said he’s visited the lake since he was a boy. “From everything I’ve learned, the water quality will be restored back to a better state and that’s good for everyone.”

The east end of Square Lake is a county park with a picnic area, swimming beach, boat landing and fishing dock. The lake is home to several species of fish, including northern pike, bass, bluegill and crappies.

The County Board has been a staunch defender of water quality and oversees the voter-approved Land and Water Legacy program, which funds open space initiatives and clean water projects.

Last week, commissioners sent the DNR a letter of thanks for backing off trout stocking this year.

“I want to thank the DNR for recognizing local control,” said Commissioner Karla Bigham.