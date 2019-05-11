BALTIMORE — Mike Trout homered and drove in three runs, Andrelton Simmons had two RBIs and scored twice, and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-3 Friday night.

Trout hit a two-run drive in the third inning and added an RBI double in a five-run fifth. He also drew his major league leading 36th walk.

The game was stopped by a driving rainstorm just prior to the start of the seventh inning. After a delay of 1 hour, 49 minutes, only a couple hundred fans remained from the original crowd of 14,495.

The Angels returned to complete their second straight lopsided victory, an encore to their 13-0 win over Detroit on Thursday.

Trevor Cahill (2-3) pitched six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to win for the first time in five starts since April 8.

Trey Mancini and Chris Davis homered for the Orioles, whose 5-14 home record is the worst in the big leagues.

Mancini staked Baltimore to a 1-0 lead in the first inning with his seventh home run , the major-league leading 13th allowed by Cahill this season. Two nights earlier, Mancini hit a drive to center that didn't quite travel as far and was snagged by Boston's Jackie Bradley Jr., who reached over the wall to prevent the Orioles from winning in the 11th inning.

Los Angeles pulled even against Dan Straily (1-3) in the second on an RBI triple by Kole Calhoun. Trout's eighth home run, on a 3-2 pitch, made it 3-1 in the third.

It was 3-2 before the Angels batted around in the fifth. After Trout doubled in a run and Simmons hit a two-run single, Brian Goodwin drove in a run with a double and scored on a single by Calhoun.

TROUT TAKING REQUESTS

Seven -year-old Baltimore native Gavin Edelson met Trout last season when the youngster was carrying a sign that read "Mike Trout is my idol," and two hit it off.

Edelson was at Friday's game, meeting his "favorite player" before the game and receiving one of his bats. Edelson had a request for Trout: Hit a home run.

The Angels centerfielder responded by launching his second homer at Camden Yards and eighth homer of the season.

0 FOR OHTANI

In his fourth game since returning from elbow surgery, Angels DH Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 5 and struck out twice.

The 2018 AL Rookie of the Year is off to a slow start at the plate. He's 2 for 16 (.125) with seven strikeouts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney, sidelined since early March due to elbow inflammation, was scheduled to throw on Friday against hitters in an extended spring training game in Arizona. ... RHP J.C. Ramirez (elbow) had no issues following a two-inning stint in a simulated game on Thursday. ... OF Michael Hermosillo (sports hernia) has resumed baseball activities but mostly swinging in the batting cage.

Orioles: LHP Richard Bleier (left shoulder tendinitis) pitched a scoreless inning for Double-A Bowie. The 32-year-old got the win with Class A Frederick on Tuesday night, his first minor league appearance since May 2017.

UP NEXT

Angels: Matt Harvey (1-3, 6.94 ERA) starts against Baltimore for the first time in his career Saturday afternoon. He's allowed at least five runs in four of seven starts this year.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (1-4, 5.30) tries to build on his last outing, when he pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings Saturday against Tampa Bay.