ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Diocese of St. Cloud plans to file for bankruptcy to help resolve lawsuits involving sexual abuse of minors.

A three-year window that lifted the statute of limitations on past allegations of clergy abuse in Minnesota ended in May 2016. The diocese received 74 civil claims during that time.

Bishop Donald Kettler says Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization is the best way to ensure that money will be distributed equitably to all victims and allow the diocese to continue normal operations. The St. Cloud Times reports he didn't give a date for the filing.

St. Cloud is the fourth diocese in Minnesota to seek bankruptcy protection. The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the dioceses of Duluth and New Ulm have also filed for bankruptcy amid abuse claims.