WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Bryan Little tied it late in the third period and Jacob Trouba scored in overtime to help the Winnipeg Jets overcome a two-goal deficit and beat the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Monday night.
Trouba took a pass from Kyle Connor and shot into an open side of the net behind goalie Jake Allen. It was Trouba's first goal of the season.
St. Louis led 3-1 heading into the third before Ben Chiarot and Mark Scheifele got consecutive goals to tie it.
David Perron put St. Louis back ahead 1:14 after Scheifele's tying score with a high shot past goalie Connor Hellebuyck, but Little flipped a rebound past Allen with 1:40 remaining.
Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and two assists for St. Louis, and Vince Dunn and Colton Parayko also scored.
Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg (6-2-1), which has points in five straight games (4-0-1).
Allen stopped 31 shots for the Blues (2-3-3), who finished a three-game trip (1-1-1) through Canada.
O'Reilly scored 47 seconds into the game and Parayko made it 2-0 before Scheifele got one back 12:07 into the period on a power play. Dunn scored midway through the second on a power play to make it 3-1.
UP NEXT
Blues: Begin a season-high seven-game homestand Thursday night against the Blue Jackets.
Jets: Wrap up a six-game homestand Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs.
