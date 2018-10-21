MEXICO CITY — Two tropical storms are swirling in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, and one is forecast to become a hurricane and approach the country's west coast in several days.

Tropical Storm Willa is the 21st named storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season. It was about 255 miles (415 kilometers) south-southwest of the port city of Manzanillo Saturday night with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Willa would likely become a hurricane on Sunday. It was expected to remain off the coast through late Tuesday, when it could approach Mexico's west-central mainland as a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Vicente formed Friday off the coast of the southern state of Chiapas. Its core was about 100 miles (290 kilometers) southeast of Salina Cruz, Mexico late Saturday night. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph).

The center said it could produce 3 to 6 inches of rain along Mexico's southern Pacific coast and parts of Guatemala.