MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Rosa has formed off Mexico's Pacific coast, and while it is expected to strengthen, forecasters say it will remain far offshore.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is located about 385 miles (620 kilometers) southwest of Manzanillo.
On Tuesday, Rosa had winds of about 45 miles per hour (75 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 9 miles per hour (15 kph).
The Hurricane Center predicted Rosa would grow to hurricane strength within a couple of days.
On its current track, Rosa is likely to remain hundreds of miles off the coast.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ex-French PM Valls launches bid to become mayor of Barcelona
Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls has confirmed he will be running in Barcelona's mayoral election next year in order to "rescue" the Catalan capital from "deterioration."
World
Trump lashes out at Iran, vows more sanctions
President Donald Trump singled out Iran for particularly harsh criticism on Tuesday as his administration ramped up pressure on Tehran to change its behavior or face additional American consequences.
World
5 EU countries reach deal to end limbo of rescued migrants
Five European Union countries struck a deal Tuesday to distribute between them 58 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea and left stranded by continuing disagreements in the bloc over how to cope with the influx of people trying to enter illegally from North Africa.
World
Iran video threatens missile strikes on UAE, Saudi Arabia
An Iranian media outlet close to the hard-line Revolutionary Guard published a video Tuesday threatening missile attacks on the capitals of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, further raising tensions after a weekend militant attack on an Iranian military parade.
World
UK Labour Party criticizes Israel amid anti-Semitism warning
Britain's main opposition Labour Party has passed a motion strongly criticizing Israel, as a senior lawmaker warned the party must root out anti-Semitism.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.