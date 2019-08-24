MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Ivo is losing strength off Mexico's Pacific coast as its moves northwestward over cooler waters and is expected to weaken into a remnant low weather system by Sunday night.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ivo is remaining well off land and is not forecast to pose any threat to land.

The storm's maximum sustained winds decreased to 50 mph (85 kph) by Friday night from a peak of 65 mph (100 kph). It was centered about 395 miles (635 kilometers) west-southwest of the tip of the Baja California Peninsula and moving to the north-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).