MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Henriette has formed off of Mexico's Pacific coast, but forecasters say it's likely to curve out to sea and weaken before hitting land.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) early Monday and was located about 245 miles (390 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula.
It was moving to the west-northwest at 14 mph (22 kph).
The storm was expected to start weakening by Tuesday.
