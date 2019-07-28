MEXICO CITY — Tropical Storm Erich has formed in the Pacific far off the western coast of Mexico and is predicted to become a hurricane by Monday night as it moves over open waters on a path that could take it near the Hawaiian Islands by late in the coming week.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Saturday night the storm was about 1,345 miles (2,165 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula and 1,955 miles (3,145 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii. It was moving westward at 17 mph (28 kph). Erich had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph).
The center said Erich is forecast to strengthen gradually as it heads westward.
