MIAMI — Tropical Storm Chantal has formed over the far North Atlantic.
The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday evening the storm is about 485 miles (780 kilometers) southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, and 475 miles (764 kilometers) south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland.
The weather service says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph) and moving toward the east at near 22 mph (35 kph). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (72 kilometers), mainly south of the center. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Tropical Storm Chantal forms over North Atlantic
Tropical Storm Chantal has formed over the far North Atlantic.
TV & Media
'America's Got Talent' continues summer dominance for NBC
"America's Got Talent" wasn't content with just the top spot in the Nielsen company's rankings of the most popular television programs last week. This time it took the top two.
Variety
Suspect in huge Capital One breach seeks release from jail
Lawyers for a transgender woman charged in a massive data breach at Capital One asked a judge Tuesday to release her from federal custody, saying that for her to remain jailed with men is a serious threat to her mental health.
TV & Media
Facebook rolls out tool to block off-Facebook data gathering
Soon, you could get fewer familiar ads following you around the internet — or at least on Facebook.
National
Philly police head resigns as bias suit roils department
Philadelphia's police commissioner resigned Tuesday amid allegations that members of his department engaged in sexual harassment and racial and gender discrimination against two women serving…