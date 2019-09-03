Northern stretches and stretches: Willie Malcom, of Edina, caught this 39-inch northern pike at Miles Bay on Lake of the Woods while on a trip with his father and grandfather. He used a black jig and plastics artificial silver minnow.
She won the battle
Hunter Guilday, of Chanhassen, caught this 21-inch bass on Lotus Lake. She used a plastic worm to nab her personal best after a big fight.
Son tops dad
Chet Davenport, 12, of Minneapolis, caught this 31½-inch northern on Farm Lake near Ely, Minn., using a slip bobber with a minnow. His catch topped his father’s 5-inch perch. Each fish was released.
Wow
Kent Larson, of Shoreview, caught this 28-inch, 5-pound northern pike on the Upper Whitefish Lake near Cross Lake, Minn. Admiring his catch are his nephews Kaden, age 3, and Bryson, 6.
Her biggest catch
Anastasia Harper, of Afton Alps, caught this personal-best 26-inch walleye on Steamboat Lake, near Walker, Minn. She used a long shank jig tipped with a red tail chub.
Small lake produces
Rob Rychner, of Plymouth, caught this 6-pound, 3-ounce bass on a small lake in central Minnesota. He used a large blue spinner.
