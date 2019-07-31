Today’s trophy tales

Carter Haas, Zimmerman • 36-inch northern pike • Portage Lake

About two months ago, Carter Haas, 13, got a fishing boat, which was handed down from his great-grandfather, Wayne Murphey of Eagan. Carter and his 92-year-old great-grandfather went fishing last week, and Carter caught a northern using a Daredevle lure.

Sibling teamwork

Rollie Simkins, Hermina Simkins.

7-year old Hermina Simkins (right) of Nevis, Minn., caught this largemouth bass from a dock on Spider Lake with some help from her older brother Rollie.

Hauled it in

Olive Wendt.

Olive Wendt, 7, of Columbus, caught this crappie at her grandparents’ lake home on Prairie Lake, south of Floodwood, Minn., in St. Louis County.

