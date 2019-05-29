Today’s trophy tales

John Heuer, Fairmont, Minn. • 36-inch channel catfish • Tuttle Lake

John Heuer caught this channel catfish on May 11 using a No. 5 blue shad rap. Heuer needed about 10 minutes to land the biggest fish he’s ever caught. Tuttle Lake is near the Minnesota-Iowa state line southwest of Fairmont. The fish was released.

Personal best

Gehrke

Gus Gehrke, age 5, of Excelsior, caught this 27-inch walleye in 20 feet on Lake Mille Lacs using a black and gold rapala original No. 9, while fishing with his father. The catch was released.

Look what Dad caught

14-month old Hayden Hagel, of Ramsey, admires her father’s northern pike caught at her great-grandfather’s house on Island Lake in Cromwell, Minn.

