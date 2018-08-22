Today’s trophy tales

Nick Edwards, Mahtomedi • 48-inch muskie • Bald Eagle Lake

Fishing on Bald Eagle Lake in Ramsey County late last month, this muskie followed Nick Edwards’ second cast to the boat. It finally hit on Edwards’ fifth Figure 8 at the boat. It was quickly landed, photographed and released.

Lure got lunker

Jordan Krause.

Jordan Krause, of Bloomington, caught this 41-inch tiger muskie on Orchard Lake in Lakeville earlier this month using Mepps spinner bait and his frenchie lure.

Long landing battle

Erin King.

After two runs and 20 minutes, Erin King, of New Hope, landed this 29-inch King Salmon last week in 80 feet on Lake Superior near the Lester River.

