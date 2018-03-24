BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police say some troopers have been suspended without pay and others retired following an audit that found alleged overtime abuse in 2016.

Nineteen troopers faced hearings Friday to determine their duty status while the investigation is conducted.

State Police say nine officers retired since the start of the investigation Tuesday, leaving 10 hearings for Friday. The department ordered nine people suspended without pay. One person was kept on active duty.

The audit found possible cases of officers holding the ranks of trooper, sergeant and lieutenant being paid overtime for shifts they didn't work.

State Police say two more troopers would have faced hearings but one retired before the opening of the investigation and the other already is suspended for an unrelated issue.