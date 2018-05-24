SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Highway Patrol troopers in South Dakota, Wyoming and Minnesota are joining forces for an annual traffic safety operation on Interstate 90.

The effort covers 23 hours, from 5 a.m. Central time Friday to 4 a.m. Central on Saturday. Troopers in each state will crack down on speeding, hazardous moving violations, seatbelt use and impaired driving.

The operation includes use of police dogs, drug recognition experts and motor carrier personnel.

The effort coincides with the start of the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.