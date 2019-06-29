MOOSE PASS, Alaska — Authorities say three people died and a fourth was severely injured in a plane crash near Moose Pass on Friday.
Alaska State Troopers spokesman Tim DeSpain told the Anchorage Daily News that the small plane crashed into a mountain on the north side of Tern Lake. Three people were killed in the crash, but one person was airlifted to Providence hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not yet released any names.
A team was expected to be airlifted to the crash scene Saturday to recover the bodies.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Marches by far-right, anti-fascist groups lead to clashes
Competing demonstrations spilled into the streets of downtown Portland on Saturday, with fights breaking out in places as marchers clashed.
Nation
Hiker missing for a week in California mountains found alive
A hiker who was missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles for a week was found Saturday and has apparently survived in the wilderness by drinking water from a creek, authorities said.
National
Autopsy: Naked teen fatally shot by police hit 4 times
An autopsy report released by an attorney for the family of an unarmed, black teenager who was naked when suburban Oklahoma City police fatally shot him says he was hit four times by gunfire.
Nation
Troopers: 3 dead, 1 critically injured in Alaska plane crash
Authorities say three people died and a fourth was severely injured in a plane crash near Moose Pass on Friday.
National
Oregon Republican senators end walkout over carbon bill
Republican lawmakers returned to the Oregon Senate on Saturday, ending an acrimonious nine-day walkout over a carbon emissions bill that would have been the second such legislation in the nation.