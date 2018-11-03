In a dark, dusty patch of sky in the constellation Sagittarius, a small star, known as S2 or, sometimes, S0-2, cruises on the edge of eternity. Every 16 years, it passes within a cosmic whisker of a mysterious dark object that weighs 4 million suns, and that occupies the exact center of the Milky Way galaxy.

For two decades, two rival teams of astronomers, looking to test some of Albert Einstein’s weirdest predictions about the universe, have aimed their telescopes at the star, which lies 26,000 light-years away. In the process, they hope to confirm the existence of what astronomers suspect lies just beyond: a monstrous black hole, an eater of stars and shaper of galaxies.

For several months this year, the star streaked through its closest approach to the galactic center, offering clues to the nature of the invisible beast in the Milky Way’s basement.

One of those teams, an international collaboration led by Reinhard Genzel of the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, say they have found the strongest evidence yet that the dark entity is a supermassive black hole, the bottomless grave of 4.14 million suns.

The evidence comes in the form of knots of gas that appear to orbit the galactic center. Genzel’s team found that the gas clouds circle every 45 minutes or so, completing a circuit of 150 million miles at roughly 30 percent the speed of light. They are so close to the suspected black hole that if they were any closer they would fall in, according to classical Einsteinian physics.

The work goes a long way toward demonstrating what astronomers have long believed: that a supermassive black hole lurks in the heart not only of the Milky Way, but of many galaxies.

A handout photo provided by European Southern Observatory/VVV Survey/D. Minniti/Ignacio Toledo, Martin Kornmesser shows the central Milky Way, which contains Sagittarius A*, taken by the VISTA telescope at the E.S.O.’s Paranal Observatory.

The existence of smaller black holes was affirmed two years ago, when the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory, or LIGO, detected ripples in space-time caused by the collision of a black holes. But those black holes were only 20 and 30 times the mass of the sun; how supermassive black holes behave is a mystery.

“What I like about the galactic center is that you get to see extreme astrophysics,” said astronomer Andrea Ghez, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Ghez joined the fray in 1995 and the race into the dark was joined on two continents. Ghez worked with the 10-meter Keck telescopes on Hawaii’s Big Island. Genzel’s group benefited from the Very Large Telescope array in Chile and by new technology designed by a consortium led by Frank Eisenhauer of the Max Planck Institute.

The two teams leapfrogged each other, enlisting bigger and more sophisticated telescopes. In 2012, Genzel and Ghez shared the Crafoord Prize in astronomy, an award nearly as prestigious as the Nobel. Events came to a head this spring and summer when S2 made its closest approach to the black hole.

On July 26, Genzel and Eisenhauer announced they had measured the long-sought gravitational redshift. As Eisenhauer marked off their measurements, which matched a curve of expected results, the room burst into applause. “The road is wide open to black hole physics,” he proclaimed.