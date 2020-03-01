SAN DIEGO — Jahlil Tripp had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Pacific topped San Diego 71-64 on Saturday night.
Tripp shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. Justin Moore added nine points and six rebounds for Pacific (23-9, 11-5 West Coast Conference).
Braun Hartfield had 17 points for the Toreros (9-22, 2-14), whose losing streak stretched to five games. James Jean-Marie added 12 points. Finn Sullivan had 11 points.
Joey Calcaterra, the Toreros' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Toreros this season. Pacific defeated San Diego 66-58 on Feb. 1.
