STOCKTON, Calif. — Jahlil Tripp had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Pacific won its seventh straight game, defeating Idaho State 77-66 on Saturday night.

Amari McCray had 15 points and four assists for Pacific (12-3). Daniss Jenkins added 12 points.

Chier Maker hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Bengals (3-6). Jared Stutzman added 13 points. Tarik Cool had six assists.

Pacific plays UC Irvine on the road next Saturday. Idaho State takes on Idaho at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

