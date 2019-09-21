SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Kirk Triplett birdied the final hole Saturday for a 2-under 68 and a share of the lead with Ken Duke going into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Sanford International.
Duke shot 65. This is the first time Duke has started the final round with at least a share of the lead in 488 starts in PGA Tour-sanctioned events. He and Triplett were at 6-under 134.
Paul Goydos had a 65 and was one shot behind, while Colin Montgomerie (66) and Steve Flesch (65) were among those two shots behind.
Scott McCarron, the Charles Schwab Cup leader, had a 68 and was tied for 14th, though he was only four shots behind. The leading eight players were separated by just two shots going into Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Fields shines as No. 6 Ohio State trounces Miami (Ohio) 76-5
Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he's still trying to determine just how good the Buckeyes are after a fourth straight blowout win.
Golf
Munoz shoots 63, leads Sanderson Farms by 1 shot
Sebastian Munoz and Carlos Ortiz both went to North Texas, live in the Dallas area and have played plenty of practice rounds together.
Twins
Molina, DeJong homer off Kimbrel in 9th, Cards beat Cubs 9-8
Yadier Molina trotted around the bases while his teammates celebrated in the dugout. Paul DeJong lost his voice because he was screaming so much.
Gophers
Trick play helps Pitt upset No. 15 UCF 35-34
Wide receiver Aaron Matthews hit quarterback Kenny Pickett on a 3-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass with 56 seconds remaining and Pittsburgh stunned No. 15 UCF 35-34 on Saturday.
Twins
Mets stumble in their playoff push with 3-2 loss to Reds
Todd Frazier called it a "bonehead mistake."