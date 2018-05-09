NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Walmart Stores Inc., down $2.68 to $83.06
The retailer agreed to buy a 77 percent stake in India's Flipkart in a $16 billion deal.
Liberty Media Global PLC, down 81 cents to $30.34
The telecom company agreed to sell its operations in several European countries to Vodafone for about $22 billion.
Monster Beverage Corp., down $3.97 to $49.11
The energy drink maker reported weak sales and said its profit margins decreased.
TripAdvisor Inc., up $8.84 to $47.62
The online travel booking company raised its annual forecast after a strong first quarter.
Walt Disney Co., down $1.82 to $99.97
The entertainment company had a better-than-expected quarter, but its ESPN network continued to struggle.
Papa John's International Inc., down $2.18 to $56.55
The pizza chain's first-quarter results fell short of analysts' estimates.
Devon Energy Corp., up $1.20 to $40.22
Energy companies rallied as the price of oil rebounded from Tuesday's losses.
D.R. Horton Inc., down $1.29 to $43.63
Homebuilders traded lower as interest rates increased and the Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications fell.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.