NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Tribune Media Co., up $4.72 to $44.98
The TV station owner agreed to be acquired by Nexstar, four months after a bid from Sinclair Broadcast Group collapsed.
GlaxoSmithKline PLC, down $3.26 to $38.61
The drugmaker agreed to acquire Tesaro, which makes the ovarian cancer treatment Zejula.
Amazon.com Inc., up $82.19 to $1,772.36
The Wall Street Journal reported that the online retail giant is testing cashier-free checkout technology for bigger stores.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.72 to $81.22
Shares of energy companies rose along with a sharp increase in the price of crude oil.
Apple Inc., up $6.24 to $184.82
Technology stocks rose after President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping announced a trade truce.
Ford Motor Co., up 19 cents to $9.60
Shares in automakers rose after Trump said China would reduce tariffs on cars imported from the U.S.
Discovery Inc., down $2.52 to $28.20
The media company told an investor conference it expected to see less advertising revenue than it had forecast.
Wynn Resorts Ltd., up $10.39 to $119.79
Gambling revenue in Macau rose last month at a higher rate than analysts expected.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.