ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Tribal leaders are calling on U.S. land managers to put off an upcoming oil and gas lease sale that includes more than two dozen parcels in northwestern New Mexico.

It's the latest in an ongoing battle over energy development in a region that's home to Chaco Culture National Historical Park and other culturally significant sites scattered beyond the park's boundaries.

The All Pueblo Council of Governors is asking the Bureau of Land Management to defer Thursday's sale until the agency meets obligations under federal environmental and historic preservation laws.

Federal officials repeatedly have denied drilling leases within a 10-mile (16-kilometer) radius of the park, but tribal officials want formal protections to be included in a plan being drafted by the agency that would govern development throughout the San Juan Basin.