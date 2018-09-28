BISMARCK, N.D. — Lawyers representing a group of Native Americans are telling the U.S. Supreme Court that keeping new voter ID requirements in place in North Dakota will lead to confusion during the upcoming election.

The emergency appeal filed Thursday comes just days after a federal appeals court stayed an injunction in the case. The injunction would have required the state to accept forms of identification and supporting documents that included a current mailing address, such as a post office box, instead of requiring a current street address.

Street addresses aren't always assigned on Native American reservations, so members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa sued the state, alleging its ID requirements discriminated against Native Americans. A district court judge agreed in April.