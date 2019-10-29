As Duluth seeks to better connect to indigenous residents and neighbors, the flag of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will now be displayed at City Hall.

A flag-raising ceremony saw the band's colors rise for the first time in a display of reconciliation between the government and the original inhabitants of the area.

"My community is committed to building bridges with our friends and neighbors in Duluth," said band Chairman Kevin Dupuis. "It is our hope that this flag will serve as a strong foundation for unity between the City and the Band and be a constant reminder that much more can be accomplished together."

Brooks Johnson