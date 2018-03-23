RHINELANDER, Wis. — An Oneida County judge has set a trial date for a Rhinelander woman charged in the death of her young stepson.

A jury trial for Ellen Tran is expected to start Oct. 19. Tran is charged with causing the death of her 20-month-old stepson, Avery Edwards, at a Rhinelander home in April.

WJFW-TV reports Tran told police the toddler fell in the shower, causing the injuries that led to his death. A criminal complaint says a doctor in Marshfield thought the boy's injuries looked more like abuse. A medical examiner cited blunt force trauma as the cause of the child's death.