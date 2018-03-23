RHINELANDER, Wis. — An Oneida County judge has set a trial date for a Rhinelander woman charged in the death of her young stepson.
A jury trial for Ellen Tran is expected to start Oct. 19. Tran is charged with causing the death of her 20-month-old stepson, Avery Edwards, at a Rhinelander home in April.
WJFW-TV reports Tran told police the toddler fell in the shower, causing the injuries that led to his death. A criminal complaint says a doctor in Marshfield thought the boy's injuries looked more like abuse. A medical examiner cited blunt force trauma as the cause of the child's death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Missouri attorney general subpoenas Greitens charity
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley on Friday said his office has issued 15 subpoenas as part of an investigation into a veterans charity founded by indicted Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.
National
AP-NORC Poll: Support soars for stricter gun control laws
Support for tougher gun control laws is soaring in the United States, according to a new poll that found a majority of gun owners and half of Republicans favor new laws to address gun violence in the weeks after a Florida school shooting left 17 dead and sparked nationwide protests.
National
Trump to sign $1.3 trillion budget after threatening veto
President Donald Trump cast doubt Friday on whether he would back the massive spending bill needed to avert a government shutdown at midnight, saying he was "considering" a veto. Then, with scant notice, he scheduled a news conference where a White House official said he would indeed sign the legislation.
National
Group: Public in dark about cell tower plans in Grand Teton
An environmental group says Grand Teton National Park officials are inappropriately preventing the public from learning about plans for new cellphone towers at the foot of the visually striking Teton Range.
National
The Latest: Trump announces press conference on budget
The Latest on the $1.3 trillion spending bill (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.