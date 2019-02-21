ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A trial date has been set for a woman and a man who Michigan authorities allege were having an affair and conspired to kill the woman's husband.

Authorities say 23-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III was fatally shot in an ambush on New Year's Eve while visiting his family in St. Joseph Township.

A Berrian County judge ruled Wednesday that 22-year-old Kemia Hassel and 24-year-old Jeremy Cuellar will go to trial April 30.

They have pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the killing.

Township Police Officer Mike Lanier says Kemia Hassel told police she spent months planning her husband's death so she could continue a romantic relationship with Cuellar.

All three were soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart in Georgia.