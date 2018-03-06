DEDHAM, Mass. — The trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is scheduled to get underway.
Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski's (RAD'-oh-slaw zehr-KAW'-skeez) trial on animal cruelty charges is expected to begin Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.
The year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.
Czerkawski has suggested that kids he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse.
His trial was initially set for last July, but was delayed by a prosecutor's emergency eye surgery and Czerkawski's own health problems.
