COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A judge has granted a delay in the trial of a white man charged with murder and a hate crime in a black student's fatal stabbing.

The Washington Post reports a Prince George's County Circuit Court judge granted the delay Thursday, 11 days before the trial of 24-year-old Sean Urbanski was scheduled to begin. Defense attorneys sought the delay, saying in a June 28 court filing that their expert in digital forensic examination needs more time to analyze material from Urbanski's cellphone.

County prosecutors opposed the delay in the trial, which is now scheduled to start on Dec. 9.

Urbanski is charged with first-degree murder and a hate crime in the May 2017 killing of 23-year-old Richard Collins III on the University of Maryland campus.