BENTON, Ky. — A judge has set a trial date for a teenager accused of killing two classmates during a shooting at a Kentucky school.

News outlets report Marshall Circuit Court Judge James Jameson on Friday set June 1, 2020, as the trial date for Gabriel Parker, who recently turned 17. Online court records show lawyers will have an opportunity at a May 17 hearing to file motions asking that the trial be moved from Marshall County.

Parker was a sophomore when police say he killed students Preston Cope and Bailey Holt and injured more than a dozen others at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges.

A prosecutor has indicated he'll seek a sentence of life in prison.