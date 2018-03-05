OSHKOSH, Wis. — A trial begins in eastern Wisconsin for a man accused of initiating a fatal police standoff at a motorcycle shop in 2015.

Bryan Flatoff is facing facing 16 charges, including two counts of attempted homicide and felony murder. He's accused of shooting at officers and of initiating the sequence of events which led to the death of Michael Funk. Police mistakenly shot Funk, one of the hostages, during the standoff at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah.

Flatoff contends he is not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Flatoff will represent himself after a Winnebago County judge allowed 10 lawyers assigned to his case to withdraw.

Flatoff is being held at the Winnebago County jail on a $500,000 cash bond.