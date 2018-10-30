NEW YORK — A prosecutor described former sports radio host Craig Carton as a lying thief as his fraud trial began in New York.
The longtime co-host of WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show went on trial Tuesday on charges that he swindled investors in an entertainment ticket reselling business.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brendan Quigley said in his opening statement that Carton diverted the money to gambling and personal expenses.
Carton's lawyers say he's the victim of a con man. He has pleaded not guilty.
Defense lawyer Robert Gottlieb says prosecutors are "dead wrong" about Carton, who has "always told the truth."
Carton was an on-air partner of NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason. He left the show after his arrest.
