ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Prosecutors say a former CIA case officer betrayed his country by giving a Chinese spy information about human assets and other top-secret information.
But defense lawyers say their client is a loyal American who was merely stringing the Chinese along to try to get them to expose details of their own intelligence operation.
A jury heard opening statements Wednesday in the trial of Kevin Mallory of Leesburg, who was working as a consultant when he returned from Shanghai with more than $16,000 in undeclared cash.
Defense attorney Geremy Kamens said Mallory had grown suspicious about a Chinese think tank's job offer and hatched a plan to feed them phony documents. He told people at the CIA, but prosecutors said that was just to cover his tracks.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.