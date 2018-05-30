ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Prosecutors say a former CIA case officer betrayed his country by giving a Chinese spy information about human assets and other top-secret information.

But defense lawyers say their client is a loyal American who was merely stringing the Chinese along to try to get them to expose details of their own intelligence operation.

A jury heard opening statements Wednesday in the trial of Kevin Mallory of Leesburg, who was working as a consultant when he returned from Shanghai with more than $16,000 in undeclared cash.

Defense attorney Geremy Kamens said Mallory had grown suspicious about a Chinese think tank's job offer and hatched a plan to feed them phony documents. He told people at the CIA, but prosecutors said that was just to cover his tracks.