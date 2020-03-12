– Trevor May and Tyler Duffey figure to be handed some of the most critical innings out of the Twins’ bullpen this year. It’s hard to imagine how they could appear more ready for it.

May and Duffey were nearly perfect on Wednesday, but Jose Berrios wasn’t, and the result, despite a ninth-inning rally by minor-league substitutes, was the Twins’ fourth straight Grapefruit League loss, 3-2 to Atlanta at Hammond Stadium.

May faced three Braves hitters, none of whom hit the ball hard, and has now racked up six innings this spring without an earned run. Duffey gave up a two-out single, but recorded two strikeouts and a ground out in his inning, keeping his ERA at 0.00 after four spring outings.

Berrios, despite striking out five hitters, gave up three runs on six hits over 4⅓ innings, and absorbed his first loss of the spring. Peter O’Brien smacked a two-run homer off the Twins’ righthander, and Ozzie Albies — robbed earlier of another hit when Max Kepler made a diving catch of a sinking liner — singled home the Braves’ third run.

Twins rookies Drew Maggi and Mark Contreras hit RBI doubles in the ninth inning after Jack Reinheimer’s two-out single started the rally, but Ryan Jeffers struck out to end the game.